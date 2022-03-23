Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Stock Price Down 19.4%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Rating) fell 19.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.11 and last traded at $35.11. 171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $42.20.

About Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF)

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

