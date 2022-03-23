Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE:WSR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 165.39%.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

