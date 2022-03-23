Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 58,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,189,451 shares.The stock last traded at $236.00 and had previously closed at $232.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTW. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.78.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 44.19%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

In other news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total transaction of $723,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $447,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $1,900,380. 12.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

