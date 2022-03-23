Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wireless Telecom Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wireless Telecom Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Wireless Telecom Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 787,291 shares during the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wireless Telecom Group (Get Rating)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.