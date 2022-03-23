Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0372 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.
OTCMKTS WLWHY opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. Woolworths has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $4.46.
Woolworths Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Woolworths (WLWHY)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.