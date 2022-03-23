Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0372 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS WLWHY opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. Woolworths has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $4.46.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services; and Treasury.

