World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Shares Gap Up to $27.13

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.13, but opened at $27.87. World Fuel Services shares last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 104 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.11.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 33.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,464,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,064,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at about $23,100,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at about $16,968,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 79.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after buying an additional 358,691 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Company Profile (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

