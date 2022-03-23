WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Shares Down 7.6%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF – Get Rating) traded down 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.10. 5,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 30,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10.
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WPTIF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (WPTIF)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.