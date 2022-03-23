Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.40 and last traded at $30.42. 17,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 418,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

XENE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.87.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after acquiring an additional 124,520 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,295,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

