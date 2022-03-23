XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CFO Thomas M. Burns Sells 2,339 Shares

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $70,216.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

XOMA traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.07. 27,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,720. XOMA Co. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $317.72 million, a P/E ratio of 187.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.84 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 14.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOMA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in XOMA by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in XOMA by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in XOMA by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

