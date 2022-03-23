Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xometry Inc. is an AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing. Xometry Inc. is based in ROCKVILLE, Md. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 184.87% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $1,269,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $1,220,449.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,163.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry in the third quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

