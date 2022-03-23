XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Trading Down 5.8%

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.22 and last traded at $56.22. Approximately 2,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 356,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.71.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get XPEL alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $988,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total value of $1,320,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,120,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 199.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

About XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.