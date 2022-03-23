XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Trading Down 5.8%

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.22 and last traded at $56.22. Approximately 2,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 356,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.71.
XPEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18.
In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $988,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total value of $1,320,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,120,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 199.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.
About XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
