Ycash (YEC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $19,796.00

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000584 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $19,796.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.67 or 0.00426512 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00101265 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00107233 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005282 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,435,356 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

