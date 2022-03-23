Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Reaches $0.0734 on Exchanges

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, Yellow Road has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0734 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $222,724.13 and approximately $4,922.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

