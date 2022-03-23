Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin Sells 6,090 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,072.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

YEXT opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $964.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.49. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Yext by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

