Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.39 and last traded at $43.39. Approximately 4,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,339,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

Get Yum China alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $52.10.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.