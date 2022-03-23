Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.39 and last traded at $43.39. Approximately 4,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,339,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.
A number of analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.
The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $52.10.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Yum China Company Profile (NYSE:YUMC)
Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.
