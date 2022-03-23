Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) to announce $55.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the highest is $59.56 million. Aemetis posted sales of $42.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year sales of $252.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $291.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $448.05 million, with estimates ranging from $392.16 million to $533.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on AMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of AMTX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.89. 2,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $368.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of -0.20.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aemetis by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after buying an additional 1,159,347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aemetis by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

