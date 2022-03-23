Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Announce Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) to announce $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.45 and the highest is $3.54. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $15.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $17.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.40 to $17.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS.

FLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,413 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,408,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,131,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,068,000 after acquiring an additional 385,038 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,531,000 after acquiring an additional 317,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $243.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.