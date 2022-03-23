Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. Hershey reported sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year sales of $9.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

HSY stock opened at $208.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hershey has a one year low of $154.92 and a one year high of $216.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,013,059 shares of company stock worth $205,959,229 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

