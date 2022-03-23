Zacks: Analysts Expect Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $726.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $762.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $691.68 million. Banco Santander-Chile posted sales of $753.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Santander-Chile.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.16. 451,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,616. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $26.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

