Zacks: Analysts Expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) will report $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.85. Cisco Systems reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.48. 19,721,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,932,709. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.02. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.