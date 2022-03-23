Zacks: Analysts Expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Brokerages expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.96 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $9.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $9.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $10.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

NYSE HES opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.76. Hess has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $103.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $910,273.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 981,542 shares of company stock valued at $94,053,419. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in Hess by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $279,973,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $8,741,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

