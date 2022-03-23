Zacks: Analysts Expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) will post $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $1.86. Paycom Software reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $7.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.67.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $11.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.07. 10,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,905. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.01, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $283.91 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $2,415,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $156,072,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.