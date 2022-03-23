Zacks: Analysts Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. PetIQ posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 284,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,453. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $674.03 million, a P/E ratio of -42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth about $30,295,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth about $26,776,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $14,887,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth about $11,233,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 123.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 261,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

