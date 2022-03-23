Zacks: Analysts Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.18. Shift4 Payments posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,874. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

