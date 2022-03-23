Zacks: Analysts Expect The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) will post $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ODP’s earnings. ODP posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ODP will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.69 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ODP.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other ODP news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $905,933.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $150,814.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,080 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ODP by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,503,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ODP by 92,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ODP by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ODP by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,248,000 after purchasing an additional 550,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.37. 570,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,850. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.05. ODP has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

About ODP (Get Rating)

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ODP (ODP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.