Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $232.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $232.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $270.00 million and the lowest is $201.86 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $194.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $55,971.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,464 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $52,704.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,642 shares of company stock worth $3,197,312 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,640,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,528 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,356,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.01. 3,881,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,254,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 3.44.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

