Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to Post $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) to announce $1.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Dine Brands Global reported earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.39. 274,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,102. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average of $78.39. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

