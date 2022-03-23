Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) will post $97.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.26 million and the lowest is $97.00 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $88.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $434.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $447.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $487.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 127.72% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of IRWD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. 89,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,260. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

