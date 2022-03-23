Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGMGet Rating) to post $22.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $29.69 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $21.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $38.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $60.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $32.73 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 154.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. 4,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,792. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $30.78.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

