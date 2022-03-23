Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONEOK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.80. ONEOK posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in ONEOK by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.79. ONEOK has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $69.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

