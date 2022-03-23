Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. SITE Centers reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.61. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

