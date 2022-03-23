Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHCGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $53,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $30,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110 and have sold 35,838 shares valued at $539,947. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRHC opened at $5.26 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $53.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $135.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

