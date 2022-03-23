Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Alpine Income Property Trust posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Jonestrading started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.92.

Shares of PINE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,779. The firm has a market cap of $218.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Goff John C acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,718,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 309,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 45,225 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 17,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.