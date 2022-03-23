Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Alpine Income Property Trust posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Jonestrading started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.92.

Shares of PINE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,779. The firm has a market cap of $218.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Goff John C acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,718,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 309,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 45,225 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 17,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

