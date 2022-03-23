Zacks: Brokerages Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.13. Century Casinos reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNTY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Century Casinos stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. 1,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $353.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Century Casinos by 1,386.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 252,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Century Casinos by 259.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 137,214 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Century Casinos by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 699,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 105,614 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 103,241 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the fourth quarter valued at $1,102,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

