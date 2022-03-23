Zacks: Brokerages Expect DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDIGet Rating) will report $86.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.40 million and the lowest is $86.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year sales of $366.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $363.36 million to $369.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $403.74 million, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $406.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

DDI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,002. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleDown Interactive (Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

