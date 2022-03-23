Zacks: Brokerages Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $838.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) will report sales of $838.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $834.25 million and the highest is $846.25 million. iHeartMedia reported sales of $706.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

iHeartMedia stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.08. 3,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,411. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.77. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth about $96,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

