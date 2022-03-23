Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marten Transport.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

In other Marten Transport news, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $174,767.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,519,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,509,000 after purchasing an additional 389,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,035,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,692,000 after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marten Transport by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,621,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 427,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after buying an additional 213,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 49,528.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after buying an additional 1,956,355 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRTN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,629. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.45. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

About Marten Transport (Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.