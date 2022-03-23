Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) to announce $123.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $124.70 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $132.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $504.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $501.00 million to $508.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $530.90 million, with estimates ranging from $525.20 million to $538.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 33,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,120. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 72,340 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 77.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 117,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 51,545 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 127.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 218,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

