Zacks: Brokerages Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.28. Olin reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $10.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $12.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,323,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,419,000 after acquiring an additional 200,530 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,669,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,590,000 after acquiring an additional 170,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Olin by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Olin by 1,052.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,430,000 after buying an additional 3,880,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after buying an additional 937,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.81. 19,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,116. Olin has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.06%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

