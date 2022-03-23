Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80. MediWound has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.22.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 665.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MediWound by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 69,290 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth $1,212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MediWound by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in MediWound by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MediWound by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

