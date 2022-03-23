Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) to Hold

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MBT opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 193.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460,853 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2,547.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,388,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,401 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,772,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,098 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5,415.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,119,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,563,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

