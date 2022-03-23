Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) to Sell

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TIIAY. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.27 ($0.30) to €0.23 ($0.25) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.53) to €0.37 ($0.41) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telecom Italia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.70.
About Telecom Italia (Get Rating)
Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.
