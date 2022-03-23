Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) to Hold

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.35. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 43,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 373,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 148,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

