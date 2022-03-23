Zacks Investment Research Upgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) to “Hold”

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF remained flat at $$6.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $14.26.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its Â’easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

