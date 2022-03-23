Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to Hold

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of HPP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,582. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 370,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 27,909 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

