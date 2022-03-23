Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) to “Buy”

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Shares of NEXA opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.86.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.63 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources (Get Rating)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexa Resources (NEXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.