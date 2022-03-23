Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Shares Up 2%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €50.42 ($55.41) and last traded at €50.42 ($55.41). 697,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €49.45 ($54.34).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €59.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €72.38.

Zalando Company Profile (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

