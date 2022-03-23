Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Shares Up 2%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €50.42 ($55.41) and last traded at €50.42 ($55.41). 697,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €49.45 ($54.34).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €59.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €72.38.
Zalando Company Profile (ETR:ZAL)
