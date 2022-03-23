Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €87.00 by UBS Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €87.00 ($95.60) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZAL. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($106.59) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($105.49) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($57.14) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €90.40 ($99.34).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €50.42 ($55.41) on Monday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($39.92) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($54.79). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €59.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €72.36.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

