Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $549.14.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA opened at $433.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.08. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $375.63 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.