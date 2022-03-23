Zel Market Cap Achieves $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.40 or 0.00430731 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00100517 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00108227 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005170 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

